Photo Release



‘Kayo ang pag-asa at kinabukasan ng bayang ito’ — Bong Go advocates for youth involvement in nation-building during Kolehiyo ng Subic graduation rites : Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was invited as guest of honor and commencement speaker during the Kolehiyo ng Subic’s graduation rites on Saturday, August 19, in Zambales.

The Senator took the opportunity to encourage the graduates to use their education to contribute in nation building while pursuing their dreams for themselves and their families.