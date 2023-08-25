Photo Release



Dagupan City, Pangasinan: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday led a medical and relief mission which provided thousands of solo parents and other typhoon-affected residents of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with free relief packs and or medical services to help them on their road to recovery.

Hontiveros, along with Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez, met with at least 2,800 solo parents from 10 typhoon-hit barangays in the city, and helped distribute relief packages during a relief operation at the Dagupan City Hall.

In the same day, Hontiveros also joined the medical mission in Barangay Mayombo, where around 350 patients availed of free laboratory services like full blood chemistry tests, urinalysis, electrocardiogram (ECG), as well as free medical consultation and medicine.