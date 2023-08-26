Photo Release



Navotas City : Bong Go gives hope and support to recovering fire victims in Navotas City as he personally leads distribution of aid and assistance for housing materials

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, along with Mayor John Rey Tiangco and Vice Mayor Kap Tito Sanchez, visited Navotas City on Tuesday, August 22, to assist numerous families whose homes have been damaged by separate fire incidents in the past.

The relief operation followed a similar activity for indigents earlier that day.