Midas Hotel - Pasay City: Bong Go emphasizes importance of promoting an inclusive society in empowering communities during Occidental Mindoro's Sangguniang Panlalawigan GAD activity

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was invited as keynote speaker on Thursday, August 24, in the Gender and Development (GAD) activity of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Occidental Mindoro held at Midas Hotel in Pasay City.

Organized by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Occidental Mindoro, the occasion’s theme was “Gender Fair Language: Speak Right Communication Skills Training Program in Promoting the Use of Gender Fair Language in the Drafting and Issuances of Legislative Documents and Public Speaking.“