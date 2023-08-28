Photo Release



Siniloan Sports Complex in Laguna: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, inspected on Friday, August 25, the Siniloan Sports Complex, a project he supported to promote grassroots sports development in Laguna.

Go's visit to the Siniloan Sports Complex underscored his dedication to providing modern sports facilities for Filipino athletes and enthusiasts. The complex is poised to become a hub for various sports activities, fostering talent development and community engagement.