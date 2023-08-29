Photo Release

August 29, 2023 Jinggoy grateful to colleagues’ approval of Caregivers’ Welfare Act on final reading: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses gratitude to colleagues for their support in approving on third reading Senate Bill No. 2019 or the proposed “Caregivers Welfare Act.” He also gave credit to resource persons from various agencies and caregiver associations in helping them craft the bill that provides protection to a vulnerable but vigorous sector of society. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)