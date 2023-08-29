Photo Release

August 29, 2023 Justice will prevail: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa says he expects the truth to prevail and bring justice to the death of Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar, who was killed by six police officers as he continues the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs public hearing Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Dela Rosa, in his opening statement, said the committee wanted to know what Philippine National Police (PNP) operational guidelines that were not followed by those involved police officers during the operation. “Did Police Captain Mark Joseph Carpio, who was in charge of the operation, ensure the observance of the force continuum and exercise control over all police personnel during their operation as mandated by the PNP operational procedures?" Dela Rosa said. “The authority of a government agent facing a problem is not measured in the use of force but by being calm despite the test. Restraint is the crown jewel of true strength,” he added. According to Dela Rosa, the committee also aims to form recommendations to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)