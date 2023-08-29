Photo Release

August 29, 2023 Stiffer penalties for ‘trigger-happy’ cops: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for stricter penalties for police officers who are found guilty of violating standard procedures in operations following the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar in a case of mistaken identity. During the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs' inquiry into the incident Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the Senate deputy minority leader noted supposed irregularities in the operation conducted by the Navotas City police resulting in Baltazar’s death. Hontiveros also cited the recent death of another teenager “in the hands of a trigger-happy and abusive” policeman in Rizal. “It’s high time that we impose stricter criminal or administrative penalties for noncompliance of policies for accountability during police operations,” Hontiveros said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)