Photo Release

August 29, 2023 Protecting entertainment, media workers’ rights: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the Committee on Labor’s hearing on proposed measures providing protection and benefits to entertainment and media workers Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Estrada said the “Eddie Garcia bill” and the “Media Workers Welfare bill” not only seek to ensure the rights and welfare of workers in the movie, television, radio, entertainment, and media industries but also aim to provide guidelines to guarantee their health and safety at all times. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)