Photo Release

August 29, 2023 Setting boundaries: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito reminds police officers that while the Senate supports all the programs of the Philippine National Police (PNP), it doesn’t mean that they will tolerate their wrongdoings. During the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs public hearing Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Ejercito said he heard information of police officers who have probably stepped overboard in the conduct of their duties. “Culture of impunity has no place in our history… We have always been supportive (of the PNP) but there are boundaries. Sometimes the support that we are giving them are construed as they can do everything,” Ejercito said in mixed Tagalog and English. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)