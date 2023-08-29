Photo Release

August 29, 2023 Rights of 'small' showbiz workers: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during the hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, pushed for better working conditions for "small" showbiz workers such as talents and crew. Padilla, who rose to fame as an actor, inquired about their food and standby areas. He also asked concerned parties if they are amenable to a proposed 14-hour workday for movie industry workers as proposed by producers -- which is longer than the eight to 12-hour workday stipulated in House Bill No. 1270 or the “Eddie Garcia Bill”. Iza Calzado of the League of Filipino Actors (AKTOR) stated that they understand the challenges producers are facing and they agree with the 14-hour workday proposal inclusive of meal and rest breaks. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)