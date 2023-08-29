Photo Release

August 29, 2023 Jinggoy seeks probe on latest road rage involving ex-policeman: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada calls on the appropriate Senate committee to look into the recent road rage incident involving a former police officer who was captured on video hitting a cyclist and brandishing a firearm in Quezon City. In a privilege speech Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Estrada said he is convinced that ex-policeman Wilfredo Gonzales poses a threat to the cycling community and emphasized that the chamber must not allow the culture of impunity to persist, especially on public roads. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)