Photo Release

August 29, 2023 Escudero refutes columnist's article: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero refutes the column written by Daxim Lucas of the Philippine Daily Inquirer on No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act, saying the article was baseless and has no factual basis. During Tuesday’s plenary session August 29, 2023, Escudero, in his privilege speech, said as chairperson of the Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, he conducted a public hearing on Senate Bill No. 1359 which was participated by various stakeholders, particularly the board member of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines (COCOPEA), contrary to the claim of Lucas. “I rose to correct the misimpression of Mr. Lucas…The COCOPEA when it was consulted during the hearing, endorsed the bill, approved the bill, said yes to the bill,” Escudero pointed out. “This (No Permit, No Exam Policy) has been the chokehold of the private institutions in so far as students who are unable to pay their tuition fees are concerned, that is why they feel strongly about this,” he added. The Senate approved the bill on third and final reading on March 30, 2023 with 22 affirmative votes, no abstention and no negative vote. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)