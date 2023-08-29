Photo Release

August 29, 2023 Artisanal salt: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda expresses her gratitude to Sen. Cynthia Villar, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2243 or the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act, for including artisanal salt in her measure. Legarda said artisanal salt refer to traditional age-old methods of producing salt such as the Asin Tibuok in Alburquerque, Bohol and the Asin sa Buy-o in Botolan, Zambales, which is wrapped in either banana or coconut leaves. “We just passed our cultural mapping law and that will be part of the mapping that we need to do. I am grateful to the sponsor, Sen. Villar, for including this in the measure,” Legarda said Tuesday, August 29, 2023. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)