Senate probe on the viral QC road rage incident: In filing Senate Resolution No.763, Senator Pia Cayetano and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri asserted that the viral road rage incident in Quezon City is a serious case involving public order and safety, which cannot simply be settled amicably and swept under the rug. (FILE PHOTO)

Senado, iimbestigahan ang viral QC road rage incident: Sa Resolusyon Bilang 763, idiniin nina Senadora Pia Cayetano at Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri na ang viral road rage incident sa Quezon City ay may kinalaman sa paniniguro ng kaayusan at kaligtasan ng publiko, kung kaya't hindi ito pwedeng basta aregluhin lamang, o ipagsawalang-bahala ng mga awtoridad. (FILE PHOTO)

Attachment: PDF file of Senate Resolution No. 763