Photo Release

August 30, 2023 Preserving public trust, confidence in the PNP: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the resumption of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs' hearing, appeals to the six police officers allegedly involved in the killing of Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar to tell the truth and not give the public more reason to doubt the integrity of the police force. Dela Rosa also expressed hope that his panel would be able to provide clarity and contribute to the speedy resolution of the tragic incident. "Now that we are on the third day of our hearing, I hope those involved in the incident will choose to tell the truth and accept whatever consequences their actions may bring," stated Dela Rosa on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)