Photo Release

August 30, 2023 Angara sponsors ‘Tatak Pinoy’ bill: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, sponsors the proposed “Tatak Pinoy” (Proudly Pinoy) Act which seeks to create a multi-year strategy that would boost the capacity of local enterprises to offer globally competitive products, goods and services. During the plenary session Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Angara stressed the proposed “Tatak Pinoy” Act would help achieve the structural transformation of the country’s economy – a process that no single agency could achieve. “We believe that ‘Tatak Pinoy’ can provide solutions to cross-cutting problems like poverty, inclusive growth, the trade and the current account deficits, employment, underemployment, low salaries, rural to urban migration and many others,” the senator said. (Senate PRIB photos)