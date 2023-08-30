Photo Release

August 30, 2023 The value of mandatory ROTC: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros asks Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Romeo S. Brawner Jr. on the issue of imposing a mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program for the youth. During Wednesday’s meeting August 30, 2023 of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on National Defense to deliberate the confirmation on the ad interim appointment of Brawner, Hontiveros said the purpose of a chief of staff is to prepare the nation’s plans and contingencies for various scenarios. “Under what scenarios will we need to deploy the reserve officers produced by the ROTC program?” Hontiveros asked. “How much value are we getting from resources that we are using to train our ROTC cadets under a mandatory program compared to using the same resources to train and develop our professional soldiers?” she added. In response, Brawner said the AFP is now trying to develop an ROTC program to professionalize the system and prepare the youth for any eventuality that may arise such as “the big one”. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)