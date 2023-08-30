Photo Release

August 30, 2023 Prosperity comes after peace and order: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri reiterates the importance of solving insurgency problem to ensure the progress and prosperity of communities. During Wednesday’s meeting, August 30, 2023 of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on National Defense to deliberate on the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Romeo S. Brawner, Jr., Zubiri pointed out that anti-insurgency programs of the government had been winning the hearts and minds of residents in far-flung barangays. “Once you contain the peace and order problem… investments will come in,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)