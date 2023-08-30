Photo Release

August 30, 2023 Pia questions objectives of new IACAT guidelines on Filipinos traveling abroad: "Every single person here in this hall will agree that we want to protect the most vulnerable.. But the manner of implementing this does not seem…to be the most effective way to protect the vulnerable. In fact, it curtails constitutional rights of travel and maybe the opportunity to be reunited with your loved one," said Senator Pia Cayetano in her manifestation questioning the objective of the revised IACAT guidelines on Filipinos traveling abroad.