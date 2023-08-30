Photo Release

August 30, 2023 CA confirms AFP Chief Brawner, 29 military officers: The Commission on Appointments, led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, confirms the ad interim appointments of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. and 29 military officers, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Zubiri expressed his appreciation for their loyalty to the Philippine flag and their willingness to make sacrifices for the country. “Once again, you are the vanguards of democracy in our country. We cannot have hearings today, we cannot have these institutions in place without the brave men and women of the Armed Forces,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)