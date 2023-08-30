Photo Release

August 30, 2023 IACAT new rules criticized: Sen. Pia Cayetano criticizes the 2023 revised Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) guidelines on departure formalities for international-bound Filipino passengers. During Wednesday’s plenary session, August 30, 2023, Cayetano, in her manifestation, said the IACAT new set of requirements will curtail the constitutional rights of every Filipino to travel and the opportunity to be reunited with their relatives abroad. “Are there any more effective ways to protect our women or children? Because let's not be misquoted, every single person here in this hall will agree that we want to protect the most vulnerable. Let us agree that is a good objective... But the manner of implementing this does not seem to be aligned or does not seem to be the most effective way to protect the most vulnerable,” Cayetano said. The senator also appealed to the Bureau of Immigration and IACAT to avoid putting additional burden to Filipino travelers. (Photo credit: Office of Sen. Pia Cayetano/Senate PRIB)