Photo Release

August 30, 2023 Moving the age of retirement: Sen. Win Gatchalian pushes for the reduction of the optional and compulsory retirement ages of government workers by five years during the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization, and Professional Regulation hearing Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Gatchalian filed Senate Bill No. 944 or An Act Lowering the Compulsory and Optional Retirement Age of Government Employees, saying it would allow government employees to fully reap the fruits of their retirement benefits after dedicating long years in government service. The senator said passing the proposed measure would also help address the unemployment problem in the country. “This has been a long-time desire and dream of civil servants, particularly our teachers. Every time I talk to our teachers, they have only one request, to spend quality time with their family and their loved ones upon retirement,” Gatchalian said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)