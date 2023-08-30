Photo Release

August 30, 2023 Empowering hardworking civil servants: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. kicks off the upcoming Civil Service Month this September with the holding of Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation August 30, 2023 on the proposed lowering of the compulsory/optional retirement age of government employees and their automatic promotion upon compulsory retirement. Revilla stressed that government employees are the State’s partners in delivering essential services to the people. “Today, we seek to empower our dedicated and hardworking civil servants,” Revilla said. “The truth is, these measures don’t only intend to benefit the aging segment of our civil servants. In giving them the option to retire earlier and before they become senior citizens, we are likewise opening the gates for the younger generation who seek to enter civil service,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)