Photo Release

August 30, 2023 On minimum credible defense: Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during the meeting of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on National Defense Wednesday, August 30, 2023, stresses the need to modernize the Armed Forces of the Philippines(AFP) because of the situation in the West Philippine Sea. Ejercito recalled that under the modernization program, the AFP has outlined Horizon 1, which was supposed to implement 53 projects from 2013 to 2017, but only 36 projects were implemented. Under Horizon 2 (2018 – 2022), which would place the country under the minimum credible defense posture, only 19 out of 97 projects were completed. He said there is also Horizon 3 which would supposedly complete the modernization program. “How important is it that we will be able to catch up on our modernization program which has been hampered by budget cuts and revolving door policy, among others?” Ejercito asked, as he noted the situation in the disputed West Philippine Sea. AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. expressed the belief that to be a strong nation, the Philippines needs a strong AFP. “That is why it is very important that we modernize our Armed Forces of the Philippines not so that we could be at par with the developed countries. Our objective is really to be able to develop that credible defense,” Brawner said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)