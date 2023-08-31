Photo Release

August 31, 2023 Ensure budget for DOLE programs: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the Finance Subcommittee G hearing on the proposed P39.596 billion budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and its attached agencies for 2024 Thursday, August 31, 2023. Legarda said she has been collaborating with DOLE to ensure that their livelihood and employment programs, such as the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), DOLE Pangkabuhayan, and DOLE Government Internship Program (GIP), among others, are adequately funded and accessible to qualified beneficiaries. “We must ensure that the funds we allocate to the agency help generate jobs, reduce poverty and provide assistance to our people in sustaining their needs. We must consistently scrutinize our opportunities for progress and ensure that development is inclusive, equitable and gender-responsive,” Legarda said. She said she will continue to work hard with DOLE to deliver and implement programs for the betterment of the Filipino people and their socio-economic conditions. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)