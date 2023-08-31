Photo Release

August 31, 2023 Binay seeks DOLE’s explanation on age category: Sen. Nancy S. Binay seeks clarification from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on the country’s working age population, specifically on the category of “not in labor force” with age bracket 15 years old and above. During Thursday’s budget hearing August 31, 2023 of the Committee on Finance on the P39.596 billion 2024 proposed budget of DOLE and its attached agencies, Binay expressed worry that 15-year-old children might be too young to work. “Why are we counting 15 years old, isn't that considered child labor? Because my youngest sons (twins) are now 14 years old, so technically next year, I can start telling them to work,” Binay said. According to DOLE’s budget presentation, the Philippines has 77,440 million working age population (15 years old and above) and 26,272 million or 33.9 percent of which are in “not in labor force” category. This includes: 11.9 million students, 7.3 million household family duties, five million retired individuals and the rest are those with permanent disabilities. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)