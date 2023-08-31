Photo Release

August 31, 2023 Pimentel asks DOLE’s view on legislated minimum wage: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III is seeking the opinion of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) regarding Congress' plan to establish a legislated national minimum wage. Pimentel, during the Finance Subcommittee G hearing on the P39.596 billion budget of DOLE and its attached agencies for 2024 Thursday, August 31, 2023, noted that nothing could prevent Congress from coming up with a legislated national minimum wage if the legislature is dissatisfied with the regional minimum wages set by the labor department. Labor Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma, in response, told the committee that they recognize the mandate and authority of the legislature to pass measures, and for the executive department to implement them once enacted regardless of the possible consequences. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)