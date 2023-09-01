Photo Release

September 1, 2023 Jinggoy files resolution honoring broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Resolution No. 770, expressing the Senate's condolences to the family and friends of Miguel "Mike" Enriquez, a veteran and multi-awarded broadcast journalist who passed away on August 29, 2023. In the resolution, Estrada hailed Enriquez's illustrious career and contributions to Philippine journalism and broadcast communication. He lamented that Enriquez's passing is a significant loss to the Filipino nation and the journalism profession and broadcasting industry, which are currently facing disinformation, fake news, and other adverse effects of the digital media age. (PHOTO: Senate of the Philippines/ Joseph Vidal)