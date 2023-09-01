Photo Release

September 1, 2023 Villanueva graces PCU Graduation as commencement speaker: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva graced the 82nd Commencement Exercises of the Philippine Christian University - Dasmariñas as the commencement speaker on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the PICC in Pasay City. During his speech, Villanueva highlighted the role of change in strengthening Christian values. “While everything around us changes constantly, the more we should stick with our Christian values,” he said. Villanueva also said that this is the reason why he pushed for the Republic Act No. 11476 or the GMRC and Values Education Act in the 18th Congress which are now separate subjects and considered as essential part of the K to 12 curriculum.