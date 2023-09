Photo Release

September 2, 2023 Jinggoy leads the opening of Gensan’s 25th Tuna Festival: More than just a festival involving the local tuna industry in General Santos City, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Friday, September 1, 2023, says that the yearly celebration is a testament to the pioneering spirit that not only shaped its local economy but also became the symbol of the city’s determination, hard work, and innovation. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Gilby Meca)