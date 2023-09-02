Photo Release



Buenavista, Guimaras: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go’s team visited Buenavista, Guimaras on Tuesday, August 29, to provide assistance to its poor residents. In a video message, Go emphasized the pivotal role of health infrastructures for the residents of the town and its neighboring areas.

Go’s team, in partnership with Mayor Samuel Gumarin, distributed assistance to 530 indigents in the town. The assistance included masks while select recipients received shirts, shoes, mobile phones, and balls for basketball.