Bong Go assists indigents in Dauis, Bohol: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has once again emphasized the vital importance of implementing pro-poor programs to aid in the recovery of particularly underserved Filipinos from the far-reaching impacts of the global pandemic.

During his team’s relief effort in Dauis, Bohol on Tuesday, August 29, they provided assistance, such as masks and vitamins, to 606 struggling residents at Barangay Songculan Covered Court. They also gave away shirts, shoes, balls for basketball and volleyball, a watch and a cellular phone to select recipients.