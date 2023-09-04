Photo Release



Davao City: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, delivered a keynote address at the 23rd National Midyear Convention of the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on Thursday, August 31.

The said event provided a platform for Go to highlight priority health measures and discuss his efforts to promote the well-being of Filipinos through accessible and quality healthcare.