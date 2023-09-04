Photo Release



Nabas, Aklan: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the Department of Health and the local government of Nabas, Aklan for the successful groundbreaking of the town's Super Health Center in Barangay Poblacion on Friday, September 1.

Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection of diseases, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in rural communities. It will also help decongest hospitals, according to Go who continues to advocate for its establishment in strategic areas across the country in coordination with the DOH.