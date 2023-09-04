Photo Release

September 4, 2023 Villar in GenSan Tuna Congress: As chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar vows to continously craft and push for enactment into law of measures to propel the growth of the country's tuna industry and fishery sector. Villar was the Guest Speaker in the 23rd Tuna Congress in General Santos City. The two-day Tuna Congress attended by industry stakeholders came up with 24 resolutions which they endorsed to Villar and the House of Representatives for drafting of bills and BFAR and the Mindanao Authority. The senator commended for this important event Soccsksargen Federation of Fishing and Allied Industries with its President and National Tuna Congress chairman Dominic Salazar for the important gathering.

Bilang chairperson ng Senate Agriculture and Food, nangako si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na patuloy siyang gagawa at magsusulong ng mga batas para sa paglago ng ating tuna industry. Guest Speaker si Villar sa 23rd Tuna Congress na idinaos sa General Santos City. Lumahok sa two-day Tuna Congress ang industry stakeholders gumawa ng 24 resolutions na kanilang inindorso kay Villar at sa House of Representatives para sa paggawa ng mga batas pati na rin sa BFAR at Mindanao Authority.Pinuri rin ng senator sa mahalagang pagtitipon na ito si Dominic Salazar, National Tuna Congress chairman at Soccsksargen Federation of Fishing and Allied Industries President.