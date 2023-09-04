Photo Release

September 4, 2023 Budget hearing of the DepEd: (Joining Senate Finance Committee Chairman Senator Sonny Angara are fellow educational reform advocates, L-R Senators Win Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, and Pia Cayetano) Vice President Sara Duterte, who also serves as Secretary of Education, defends the budget of the Department of Education before the Committee on Finance Sub-Committee chaired by Sen. Pia Cayetano. The DepEd sees a P36.8 billion increase in its proposed budget for 2024 from this year’s General Appropriations Act. The Committee also took up the proposed budgets of the six attached agencies of the DepEd, namely: the Early Childhood Care and Development Council; National Academy of Sports; the National Book Development Board; National Council for Children’s Television; National Museum of the Philippines; and the Philippine High School for the Arts.