Photo Release

September 4, 2023 Jinggoy’s ‘Nars Para sa Bayan’ bill gets committee green light: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada welcomes the move of Sen. Francis Escudero, Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education chairperson, who approved in principle his bill providing scholarships to deserving students and a return to service program. “Para sa mga nagnanais na makapagtapos ng kursong nursing ngunit wala silang pangtustos, ito na ang magiging kasagutan sa kanilang alalahanin sa gastusin. Kapalit ng scholarship grant ay ang paninilbihan nila sa kanilang pinagmulang bayan o probinsya,” Estrada said in reference to his Senate Bill No. 2342, or the proposed “Nars Para Sa Bayan Act.” (Senate PRIB / ﻿Voltaire Domingo)