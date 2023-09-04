Photo Release

September 4, 2023 POE wants DepEd “bare wall policy” reconsidered: Sen. Grace L. Poe asks Department of Education (DepEd) Sec. Sara Duterte if she can reconsider her decision of prohibiting unnecessary artworks, decorations and other visual teaching aids in the classrooms. During Monday’s budget hearing, September 4, 2023, on the proposed 2024 DepEd budget, Poe manifested that people are divided on the issue, and teaching aid materials, to some extent, could help the students. “So maybe just a clarification on that point, there are others, maybe in nursery schools that might benefit from that (visual aids). I was wondering if the secretary will be flexible to that,” Poe said. The education department issued DepEd Order 21, series of 2023, mandating school grounds, classrooms, and all its walls and other school facilities, be clean and free from unnecessary artwork, decorations, tarpaulin, and posters at all times. Meanwhile, Poe expressed gratitude to education secretary for proposing an increased budget in school-based feeding program. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)