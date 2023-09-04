Photo Release

September 4, 2023 Tulfo wants CHED to hasten resolution on plight of UM students: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo during Monday’s hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education Sept. 4, 2023, asks the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to immediately act on the case of Civil Engineering students from the University of Manila (UM) who were not able to graduate on time. The students complained about the university's improper, unfair, non-transparent, and abusive grading practices. “You have this case for more than a month and in those more than 30 days, I am sure you had the opportunity and the time to review the pieces of evidence presented to you… The students and parents have suffered enough,” Tulfo said in a mix of English and Filipino. Atty. Frederick Farolan, Director IV, Legal Legislative Service of CHED said their usual practice entails 60 to 90 days, including the time needed to collect evidence and to conduct inquiries, before coming out with a decision. Tulfo filed proposed Senate Resolution No. 700 directing the Senate committee to conduct an inquiry on the alleged improper, unfair, non-transparent, and abusive grading practices of and improper and fraudulent crediting units by private higher education institutions. (Bibo Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)