Photo Release

September 4, 2023 Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education tackles over 30 bills: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero presides over the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education hearing on more than 30 higher education-related measures Monday, September 4, 2023. Among the bills tackled were Senate Bill No. 2270 which seeks to impose fines on higher education institution for non-compliance with the Anti-Hazing Act; SBN 2319 which seeks to convert Sulu State College College into a university; 18 bills seeking to create Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) training and assessment centers; SBN 2342 which seeks to institutionalize the “Nars Para Sa Bayan” program; SBN 2292 or Recognition of Honors Achievement Act; SBN 2281 or Free Competency-Based for Senior High School Act; SBN 2269 or the Local Universities and Colleges Act. The Committee also discussed Resolution No. 700 of Sen. Raffy Tulfo on the alleged improper, unfair, and abusive grading practices of higher education institutions. During the hearing, Escudero sought clarification from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) whether it was conducting an investigation or merely doing a mediation between the concerned students and the University of Manila (UM) on alleged violations of UM. “What’s the objective of the mediation if you are investigating the possible violations committed by UM?” Escudero asked. In reply, Atty. Frederick Farolan, Director IV, Legal Legislative Service of CHED, said CHED has already served a show cause order to UM, which outlines the list of possible violations committed by the learning institution. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB).