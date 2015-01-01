Photo Release

September 4, 2023 What is the legal basis for funding the OVP confidential fund?: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III raises this question as he scrutinized the inclusion of confidential funds in the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) budget for 2024. During the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed P2.385 billion 2024 budget of the OVP, Pimentel pointed out that while Vice President Sara Duterte already manifested her office could live without a P500 million confidential fund, the OVP still included it in its proposal to the Department of Budget and Management. “When you look at the Constitution and any other law, what legal basis led us to include it in the proposed budget… that P500 million confidential fund?” Pimentel asked Wednesday, September 4, 2023. In response, Duterte cited Joint Circular 2015-01, Section 3.7, defining the confidential fund. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)