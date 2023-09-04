Photo Release

September 4, 2023 Senate to review DepEd confidential, intelligence funds: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says the Senate will tackle the confidential and intelligence funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The Select Oversight Committee on Intelligence and Confidential Funds, Programs and Activities is headed by Zubiri with Senators Sonny Angara, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as members. Zubiri, who attended the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program of the DepEd Monday, September 4, 2023, said he will support the agency’s budget, and hopefully even augment it, as he underscores the importance of education for the Filipino youth. “We had a bit of a low down the last two years due to the pandemic and we are here to support your budget and your team.” Zubiri told VP and DepEd Sec. Sara Duterte. (Bibo NuevaEspaña/Senate PRIB)