Photo Release



Villar meets Taiwan envoy: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, receives Taiwanese Ambassador Wallace Chow at her Senate office Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Chow updated Villar on the projects his country has been working in partnership with the Philippine Department of Agriculture to help young Filipino farmers benefit from internship trainings in Taiwan.

Malugod na tinanggap ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson ng Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, si Taiwanese Ambassador Wallace Chow sa kanyang Senate office Martes, September 5, 2023. Binigyan ni Chow si Villar ng update tungkol sa kanilang mga proyekto sa bansa na kasama ang Philippine Department of Agriculture upang tulungan ang mga batang Filipino farmers na makinabang sa internship trainings sa Taiwan.