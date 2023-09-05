Photo Release

September 5, 2023 Ejercito bares ex-policeman’s anger management problems: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito bares the history of anger management problems of the dismissed cop involved in the road rage incident in Quezon City. Ejercito presented during Tuesday’s public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs several other complaints lodged against former policeman Wilfredo Gonzales, including light and grave threats. In Gonzales’ barangay alone, Ejercito pointed out that he was able to gather at least 10 complaints from the barangay blotter. “Before you issue a license to carry firearms outside of residence, there should be neuro and psychological tests… How was Mr. Gonzales able to pass those tests when first, the chairman already pointed out that he was dismissed from service and second, it seems that Mr. Gonzales has anger management problems,” Ejercito said in Filipino Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)