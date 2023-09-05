Photo Release

September 5, 2023 Dela Rosa leads QC road rage inquiry: Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chairperson Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa presides over the public inquiry Tuesday, September 5, 2023 into the recent road rage incident involving a cyclist and a dismissed police officer in Quezon City. Dela Rosa stated that the committee is determined to uncover the truth behind the August 8, 2023 incident which will contribute to forming recommendations and crafting laws aimed at ensuring the safety of all road users. "The Senate is not a court of law and we cannot impose punishment on Mr. Willie Gonzales or Mr. Alan Bandiola. However, the committee can play a role in uncovering the truth,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)