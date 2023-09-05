Photo Release

September 5, 2023 Jinggoy probes abuse of ‘kasambahay’: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada grills the former employers of kasambahay Elvie Vergara about their alleged maltreatment and abuse against her during the resumption of the Justice and Human Rights Committee's inquiry on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Estrada interrogated the couple, France and Pablo Ruiz, who appeared for the first time in the hearing regarding Vergara's injuries and their reported failure to pay her wages. Estrada, who authored the "Batas Kasambahay" or Republic Act No. 10361, promised to hold Vergara's former employers accountable for their actions. (Volataire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)