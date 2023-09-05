Photo Release

September 5, 2023 DFA briefs Legarda on 2024 budget: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda meets with Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) officials Tuesday, September 5, 2023 to prepare for the budget hearing of the agency. The agency is seeking a P24.058-billion budget for fiscal year 2024. “This morning we had a budget briefing with the Department of Foreign Affairs in preparation for their hearing this September. We had a meaningful discussion on matters that concern our people, the welfare of Filipinos overseas, our national interest and the security and integrity of our country. We support the budget of the DFA as we continually serve and protect our kababayans here and abroad,” Legarda said. (Voltaire Domingo / Senate PRIB)