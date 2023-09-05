Photo Release

September 5, 2023 Be responsible, Zubiri tells gun owners: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri urges gun owners to exercise caution when using their firearms. Zubiri, who filed two resolutions on road rage incidents in the Philippines, said firearms could only be drawn when a person’s life is in danger or when he or she is defending his or her family. He said ownership comes with responsibility. He warned that violations of the firearms law could result in confiscation of the gun, revocation of the owners’ licenses and cancellation of the permit to carry firearms. Zubiri, who attended the Senate inquiry Tuesday, September 5, 2023, on the road rage in Quezon City involving a biker and a retired police officer, underscored the importance of preventing a similar occurrence in the future. “What we need to do Mr. chairman is to come out with a policy and possibly a special law against road rage…. if an aggrieved person is afraid to file a case then it becomes the people of the Republic of the Philippines vs so and so. It will become the burden of the government to file a case against these (erring) individuals,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)