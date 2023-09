Photo Release

September 5, 2023 Tatak Pinoy Bill hurdles interpellations: The Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) bill breezes through the period of interpellation with Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel Jr. informing the measure's author and sponsor Sen. Sonny Angara that is he fully convinced on the need for a Tatak Pinoy Law to boost economic growth, develop industries, generate better paying jobs, raising incomes and helping eradicate poverty in the country.